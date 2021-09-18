Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.91. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 77,951 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

