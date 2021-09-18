Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

