Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,657,593. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.