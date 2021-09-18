Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

EPIX opened at $8.85 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

