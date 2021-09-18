Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

