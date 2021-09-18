Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $11.00 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares worth $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.