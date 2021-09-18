Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 92,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.