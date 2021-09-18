VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $139.67 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.