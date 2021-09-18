VSE’s (VSEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $585.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VSE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

