Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 135,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,650. Vtex has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.