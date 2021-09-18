W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 28.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

