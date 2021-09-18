Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €153.00 by Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.21. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.