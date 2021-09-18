Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,777. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

