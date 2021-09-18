Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.25 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $182.63 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.87 or 0.00504298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,627,480 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

