Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues and consistent growth in loan balance are expected to keep supporting financials. Further, given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, Washington Federal is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, it will be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment and no chance of rate hike anytime soon will keep hurting margins, going forward. Also, rising operating expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) remains a major concern.”

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

