Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

