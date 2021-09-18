Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE WDH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 406,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

