Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $81.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.79.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $71.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

