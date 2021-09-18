Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

