Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

WRN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.94 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.49. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.