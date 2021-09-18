Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.67.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$723.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $283,640.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

