Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

