Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 1,665 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of SUI opened at $194.07 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

