Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 194,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

