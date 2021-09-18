Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.15% of Palomar worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,245,682 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.86 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

