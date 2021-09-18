Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -362.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

