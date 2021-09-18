Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 6,965 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $151.48 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.