Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,895 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

