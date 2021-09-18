Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,357,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 170.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,927,000 after buying an additional 255,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

