Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $651.88. 761,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day moving average is $545.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

