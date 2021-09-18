Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.39. 194,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.35.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

