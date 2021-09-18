Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $272.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

