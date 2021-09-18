Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,504 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

OC stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 1,966,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

