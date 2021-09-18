Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 29,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 394,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.