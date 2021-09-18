Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 29,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 394,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

