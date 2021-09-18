William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.