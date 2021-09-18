WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,347 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.36 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

