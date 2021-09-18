WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M.D.C. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

