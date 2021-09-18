WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $790,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $14,056,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

