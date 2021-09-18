WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $720,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

