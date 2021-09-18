WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 982 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

