WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

