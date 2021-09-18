WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

