Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $259,000 in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

BRF opened at $20.42 on Friday. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

