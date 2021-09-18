Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCADU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.