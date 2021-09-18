Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 5,029 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,590,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

BALY stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

