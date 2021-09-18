World Asset Management Inc Has $746,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

