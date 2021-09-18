World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,044 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 162,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

DAL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

