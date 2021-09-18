World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,359 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

