World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,035 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

BKR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.