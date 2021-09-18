World Asset Management Inc Sells 245 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,658,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $163.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

